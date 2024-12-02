DataVisor takes on EMEA demands, expanding its operations

As GDPR settles in and newer payment flows as a result of PSD2, the company has its sights on banking and financial services. DataVisor considers that the would-be fraudsters are using sophisticated methods and tools to commit cybercrimes, and it is exceedingly difficult to block their efforts. Its platform combines transformational AI and machine learning technologies to correlate fraudulent and suspicious patterns across billions of accounts in real-time.

Moreover, patented and proprietary unsupervised machine learning approach works without ‘labelled’ input data to automatically detect new and previously unidentified fraud and abuse patterns. This makes it suitable for keeping up with unknown and sophisticated fraud attacks.

DataVisor is the leading fraud and financial crime detection service utilizing unsupervised machine learning to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage.