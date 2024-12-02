DataVisor reveals Advanced Rules Engine, strengthening its fraud detection solutions suite

The Rules Engine solution leverages the Feature Platform to engineer features for advanced rule creation. It delivers advanced rule management and rule performance optimisation, aiming to enable teams to manage complex rules at scale with maximum flexibility and streamlined workflow.

DataVisor’s initiative provides full flexibility for organisations to develop their own complex rule sets for their unique requirements. It also offers out-of-box features and machine-learning derived features powered by the DataVisor Feature Platform

The rule management capabilities of Rules Engine manage complex rules at a large scale. Users can customise rules with metadata to apply logic combinations and create rule overviews. Decision-makers can also track rule performance trends and detected accounts over time with visualised insights in the user interface. Teams can combine rule engine results with ML results in a centralised decision-making process.