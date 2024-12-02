DataVisor joins SG:D Spark programme to further develop in Singapore

The company looks forward to supporting the digital transformation of businesses in Singapore, in alignment with the digital economy vision.

DataVisors customer growth in Asia has come through as online fraud increases in the region, prompting greater interest in fraud detection solutions. With a USD 40 million Series C round of financing in February 2018, DataVisor is expanding its global footprint in the fraud detection and prevention market.

DataVisor is the leading fraud and financial crime detection service utilizing unsupervised machine learning to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.