DataVisor enables data science and business teams to build powerful features

With the introduction of the DataVisor Feature Platform, organizations now have access to automated feature engineering across multiple data sources that empowers data science and business teams to build features in minutes.

Furthermore, the DataVisor solution can recommend features that are already optimized for specific use cases, particularly to address risk and fraud issues. For example, if the organization focuses on transaction fraud, Feature Platform will recommend a list of features that are readily available and uniquely important to that scenario to deliver strong detection results immediately.

The feature engineering platform supports advanced features derived through deep learning technologies such as suspicious patterns from user-generated content. Organizations do not need investing in separate infrastructure and technology stack to benefit from deep learning technologies.

DataVisor is a fraud and financial crime detection service utilizing unsupervised machine learning to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.