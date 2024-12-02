DataVisor assists mobile customers with insights into fraud and abuse patterns

The DataVisor Threat Insights Dashboard is built using machine learning and features charts and visualizations that give customers insight into fraud trends and hidden connections across their user accounts. The company has also added fraud detection algorithms for clients with mobile user acquisition needs. Thus, the DataVisor Click Fraud Detection Engine incorporates ad click data for identification of click-initiated fraud including click spamming, click injection and more.

The dashboard highlights the top fraud attacks and trends with key stats such as number of malicious accounts and events. Users are enabled to select from a library of charts and drill down on fraud patterns by attack category, geography, activity type and more.

Moreover, customers can view the full history for malicious accounts including the fraud group or rule that triggered the detection, making results transparent for internal and external compliance. Daily tracking of new malicious accounts enables users to monitor how attacks grow and evolve over time.

Other new DataVisor features include Enhanced Fraud Reporting, which enables users to configure scheduled or on-demand reports with options such as attribute selection, filters and alerts.