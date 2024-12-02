DataVisor adds optimisation and ETL capabilities to its dCube

dCube is DataVisor’s flagship fraud management solution, which combines advanced machine learning capabilities with enterprise workflows. This aims to put full control in the hands of fraud and data science teams, so that they could proactively defeat fraud.

As such, the new optimisation capabilities offer unparalleled levels of control, as well as flexibility to build bespoke models optimised for the unique fraud management needs of any organisation. By using the ETL capabilities, teams can go beyond primary data validation to fully integrate, manipulate, and facilitate data before modeling, to ensure peak performance.

Moreover, fraud modeling with optimisation capabilities means transparency and total ownership of the models’ teams build, which includes the ability to integrate organisational domain expertise into the model building and feature engineering processes. While dCube retains its core upload, mapping, and validation capabilities, the ETL capabilities enable new levels of interactivity, giving teams the ability to analyse, transform, and join together data in fine-grained ways within the platform.

DataVisor is the leading fraud and financial crime detection service utilizing unsupervised machine learning to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.