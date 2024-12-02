Datapro and Mastercard enhance cross-border payments in LATAM

Datapro has started collaborating with Mastercard to expand the integration of Mastercard Cross-Border Services, which is part of the Mastercard Move portfolio of money transfer solutions. This collaboration will offer Datapro’s customers in Latin America and the Caribbean fast, transparent, and convenient cross-border payments.











Customers demand improved global money transfers

Increasingly, consumers are looking for ways to transfer money internationally in a quicker and more secure way. In fact, delivery speed, security, receipt confirmation, and the ability to use an app are the top factors driving choice of online solutions, according to Mastercard’s Borderless Payments Report. To accelerate innovation and respond to consumer needs, Datapro removes the technical barriers to implementation that financial institutions may currently face when adopting new payment solutions.

Officials from Datapro said they are happy to collaborate with Mastercard in order to bring new digital payment solutions to customers across the region. Datapro has a track record of success within Latin America and the Caribbean for more than 45 years. This collaboration is a strong testament to Datapro’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in driving innovation and providing impactful digital solutions to their customers.





Enabling seamless global payments through Mastercard

Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables participating financial institutions across the world to offer their customers international payments in more than 60 currencies to over 100 markets covering 90% of the world’s population. As part of the Mastercard Move portfolio, the service offers users flexibility in how funds are received with full transparency and predictability over transaction status and delivery time. End points can include bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations.

Commenting on this partnership, representatives from Mastercard said that as the global economy evolves, people should be able to move money however they want and whenever they want. This requires an enhanced suite of services to ensure funds move quickly, seamlessly, and safely. By connecting Datapro’s platform to Mastercard Cross-Border Services, their customers will have access to seamless cross-border transfers underpinned by the reliability of the Mastercard network.

The collaboration will be effective across Latin America and the Caribbean, where Datapro will expedite the integration process for financial institutions with Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. The collaboration features advanced data integration, business rule management, and API orchestration for financial institutions. This approach provides an agile and streamlined implementation, removing the common hurdles of technical integration and lengthy onboarding processes.