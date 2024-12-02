DataMesh Group partners with Visa

The collaboration will use DataMesh's Unify platform, which offers customisable payment solutions. Unify enables businesses in various sectors, including retail, convenience, fuel, hospitality, and transportation, to customise the payment process and experience according to their specific needs, thereby improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Unify's cloud-native infrastructure facilitates rapid integration with existing platforms, aiming to minimise operational costs and ease the transition for businesses migrating from legacy systems. Moreover, the solution's robust data analytics capabilities provide merchants with valuable insights into consumer behaviour, enabling more effective personalised interactions and improved customer experiences.

Key benefits highlighted by the collaboration include:

Market-Ready payment solutions: Unify offers modernised, secure, and efficient payment operations.

Fully customisable Platform: businesses can adapt Unify to meet evolving market demands.

Analytics: Unify's analytics enhance data-driven decision-making, optimising business strategies and customer engagement.

Representatives from Data Mesh expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising its potential to address the evolving needs of merchants and acquirers globally.

In turn, officials from Visa underscored Visa's commitment to driving the future of digital payments through innovative relationships. They highlighted the collaboration's goal of enhancing the card acceptance payment experience for merchants and consumers, aligning with Visa's mission to expand the reach and efficiency of payment acceptance globally.

More information about the two companies

Visa is an American multinational payment card services corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California. It facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards.

Data Mesh Group offers a proprietary EMV-compliant financial switching platform, Unify TM. Based in Australia, Data Mesh aims to deliver advanced, fully integrated payment acceptance solutions and valuable customer insights worldwide.