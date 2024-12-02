DataMesh augments payments and customer experiences for Viva Energy







The multi-year agreement will see DataMesh provide its payment solutions tailored for Viva Energy's company-owned and dealer-owned sites. The technology will enable seamless transactions in-store, at the pump, on the forecourt, and through digital channels, enhancing convenience and operational efficiency.

Officials from Viva Energy said they deploying next-generation technology to deliver an improved customer experience, and DataMesh is an suitable partner on this journey. Their one terminal solution handles the myriad of payment types that consumers expect, from proprietary fuel cards to mobile wallets.

Viva Energy's extensive nationwide network will gain access to DataMesh's full suite of solutions. The technology facilitates scheme cards, fuel cards, loyalty programmes, gift cards, unattended transactions, and cutting-edge digital payment options.





What does DataMesh do?

DataMesh Group specialises in transforming payment systems for merchants and retailers, offering integrated payment solutions and valuable insights. Their financial switching software resolves technology and compliance issues while fostering strong relationships with banking partners.

The company’ssuite of products delivers streamlined, low-cost payment solutions across various platforms, enabling retailers to customise customer experiences. Operating under strict regulatory guidelines, DataMesh ensures data security while delivering innovative commerce and data analytic products.