DataCash partners Cloud 9 Group for invoice payments solution

Under the terms of the agreement, Cloud 9 will integrate DataCash’s payment platform into its software, enabling merchants to collect their payments.

Cloud 9 Group provides order-to-cash automation - generates invoices, sends reminders, processes payments, supports credit controls and hosts securitisation programs for customers in over 30 countries worldwide. By partnering with DataCash, they can offer a payment portal to complete the order-to-cash solution range for their customers.

In recent news, DataCash has partnered the Israeli credit card subsidiary of Leumi Bank, Leumi Credit, to deliver an updated payment offering for European merchants seeking to accept ecommerce payments.

