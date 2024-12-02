DataCash and Leumi Card strike deal for one-stop-shop online payments integration

Leumi Card will integrate DataCash’s payments technology, implemented as a white label solution, for their merchant customers.

This will enable Leumi Card to provide a single payments and acquiring service to European merchants, enabling them an omni-channel payment option to the complexities of the evolving payments landscape.

Leumi Card will also offer customers centralised payments management, hosted solutions for PCI DSS compliance.

Founded in 1996, DataCash, part of MasterCard, provides multi-channel global payment processing services and fraud prevention and risk management solutions to merchants and banks. DataCash combines smart thinking and an end-to-end solution to help its customers transcend the complexities and expense associated with payment processing.

DataCash enables customers to accept and process payments in over 177 currencies, from over 45 brands across ecommerce, m-commerce channels and cardholder.

Leumi Card is a credit card issuer and acquirer in Israel, with more than 14 years of experience in the field of payments. Leumi Card is a subsidiary of Leumi Bank, one of Israel’s banking groups which was established in 1902. Leumi Group has more than 300 branches and offices globally, operating in major world financial centers in 18 countries, and a broad network of correspondent banks.

For more information about DataCash, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.