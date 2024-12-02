DataArt joins The Payments Association





Through its membership in The Payments Association, DataArt aims to solidify its role as an ally for enterprises operating in the fintech and payments sectors. The company's main objective is to strengthen its position as a trusted partner by actively participating in industry collaboration, sharing practices, as well as contributing to shaping the payments landscape across the UK and beyond.













Moreover, by joining the association, DataArt anticipates increased collaboration opportunities with various payment industries, fostering closer relationships, and driving growth in compliance and digital security measures.

More about The Payments Association

A UK-based payments community, the association brings together various industry stakeholders, including banks, payment service providers, technology companies, and regulators. Through its collaborative efforts, the association seeks to contribute to the promotion of secure and efficient payment solutions while ensuring that the interests of consumers and businesses alike are safeguarded.





The Payments Association currently operates in various territories across the UK, the EU, and Asia, helping about 300 companies enhance their commercial interests. Moreover, The Payments Association works to address societal issues like financial exclusion and evaluates new opportunities for payment innovation. It seeks to empower the payments community, where connections, collaboration, and learning help shape an industry that functions for all.





More about DataArt

Based in the US, DataArt is a global software engineering firm with data-driven, cloud-native solutions, aiming to create immediate and lasting business value. Through its 20+ domain-specific labs dedicated to research, development, and strategic innovation; the company works together with clients as partners for progress to ensure they see increasing growth. Moreover, the company operates in more than 20 locations across the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Its portfolio of clients includes global brands such as Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment.