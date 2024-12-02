Data61 releases draft open banking API

Once the CDR regime has begun, a business in a CDR sector will have to make available in a machine-readable format a range of data about a consumer’s use of their services. Consumers will be able to choose to share their data with accredited third parties.

Data61 has provisionally been designated as the Data Standards Body and tasked with drawing up the technical standards for the CDR. Data61’s Consumer Data Standards team has posted a set of draft banking and common APIs on GitHub.

The development of the working draft standards has been guided by four outcome principles — APIs are secure, APIs use open standards, APIs provide a good customer experience, and APIs provide a good developer experience. The draft banking API allows the retrieval of a list of accounts, the balances or transactions for an account or accounts, and the direct debits for an account (or accounts). The Data61 CDR team is accepting feedback on the draft until 23 November 2018.

The government in its May budget detailed its USD 65 million, four-year data push. It includes the introduction of the CDR as well as a range of other measures such as new data sharing and release framework to streamline the way government data is made available. The CDR is part of the of the government’s response to the Productivity Commission inquiry into the availability and use of public and private data by individuals and organisations.