Data protection is Romanians biggest concern

According to the survey, financial information is the most sensitive, as 49% of Romanians are primarily interested in data protection, such as internet banking or card data. On the second place, 19% cited personal information (address, CNP, etc.) and in third place were personal moments, such as photos, by 9%.

The most common ways access data is compromised are phishing or compromising passwords. According to the YouGov study, 37% of Romanians say they were targeted by a phishing attack by someone trying to access personal data, including passwords and bank details, by misleading methods, claiming to be a legitimate source. The second most common threat that Romanians have faced is malware: 28% of study participants said they were infected with a virus or software, resulting in manipulation, theft or deletion of personal data.

As for updating online passwords, most Romanians (25%) say they do this less often than once every six months. Some have never done this (9%), while 19% update their passwords every 2-3 months.

The YouGov study is a representative one and was conducted online between December 27, 2018 – January 7, 2019, on a sample of 1009 adults in Romania.