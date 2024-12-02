Data Dimensions optimises AP with DD BillPay for Finance

Through DD BillPay for Finance, Data Dimensions provides its clients with a simplified implementation process that eliminates the bank fees, postage and 1099 filing costs that come with traditional methods.

The DD BillPay process involves client payment files being sent to suppliers in a variety of formats, including virtual cards or electronic ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments. The virtual cards offer clients an opportunity to generate a rebate, turning each payment into a revenue opportunity.

DD BillPay for Finance is part of Data Dimensions’ Intelligent Shared Services offering, a suite of document management and payment solutions. Data Dimensions provides outsourcing and professional services including mailroom management; document conversion services; data capture with OCR/ICR technologies; physical records storage and electronic retrieval services through their Tier III data center.