Data breach hits Adidas US shoppers

The company says it became aware of the breach on Tuesday, June 26, when it learned that an unauthorized party was claiming to have acquired the details of Adidas customers. The sportswear company did not include a tally of affected customers, but some news outlets like CBS, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg reported citing inside sources that “a few millions” of Adidas customers might be impacted.

The limited data includes contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords, and according to the preliminary investigation, Adidas has no reason to believe that any credit card or fitness information of those consumers was impacted, online publication Bleeping Computer added.

The company said it’s still investigating the breach with law enforcement and security companies. Adidas is the second major retailer to announce a data breach, after Ticketmaster announced a similar incident recently.