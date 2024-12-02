Dastgyr receives USD 15 mln investment from VEON Ventures

Dastgyr offers businesses a one-stop-shop application that connects retailers with suppliers to give them access to real-time visibility on pricing and financing rates. Platform partners have included Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Reckitt.

VEON’s company officials stated that Pakistan, with its growing digital sector, is an important market for VEON. By bringing together Dagstyr's ecommerce business with Jazz's communications network and JazzCash's mobile payments platform, they will catalyse growth in digital services in Pakistan. This would be further enhanced by the digital banking services that they plan to provide.

Dastgyr will remain an independent entity, with a minority position being taken by VEON Ventures. The new investment round will support Dastgyr’s expansion into 15 new cities in Pakistan, alongside its existing network.