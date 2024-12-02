Dash teams up with Tradecore to expand into capital markets

The new support for digital assets is made possible through Tradecore and Dash’s partnership with BlockCypher, which specializes in blockchain solutions and blockchain agnostic products. The partnership enables financial service providers and businesses operating on capital markets to send, receive, and hold Dash and other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Founded in 2013, Tradecore is a London-based company that enables brokerages to process hundreds of millions of dollars in payments and streamline onboarding, support and marketing services. It provides brokerages and financial service providers with all of the tools they need to grow, including client onboarding, identity verification, proactive customer support, advanced analytical tools, and marketing automation.

According to Econotimes, Dash is currently among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. DASH/USD is trading at USD 243 levels at the time of writing.