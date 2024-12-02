Dash Solutions acquires KyckGlobal





Dash Solutions has been a partner with KyckGlobal for several years now. However, Dash Solutions sees this acquisition as an important means to strengthen its four core offerings of pay, rewards and incentives, expense management, and corporate disbursements.





According to the press release, Dash Solutions states that diverse solutions and high-touch configurability have always been foundational to its technology. Hence, the acquisition of KyckGlobal would help to expand those capabilities promptly.













After its USD 96 million investment from Edison Partners in 2021, Dash Solutions has been investing in its tech platform aiming to provide more solutions for their commercial customers. The company’s goal has been set to expand into new markets and deliver a broader platform of configurable payment and engagement solutions that drive efficiency and oversight. The acquisition, then, can help reinforce Dash Solutions’ aim to offer the market more solutions to digitise payments.

About Dash Solutions

Based in the US, Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that offers strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies.



In August 2023, the company extended its partnership with US-based BaaS provider, Pathward, and launched a custom payout solution SpendIT SendIT. By combining Pathward’s embedded finance capabilities with Dash’s disbursement solution for digital payments, SpendIT SendIT is a unified payout system that features real-time delivery of various payment types and offers flexible access for consumers to spend or send the funds they receive.



In March 2023, Dash joined forces with US-based fintech, Brightwell, to bring remittances and security to its platform. With this partnership, Dash Solutions intended to strengthen its offerings by providing remittance services as well as full-time fraud prevention by utilising Brightwell’s ReadyRemit and Arden solutions.



About KyckGlobal



Based in the US, KyckGlobal is a fintech that offers a suite of domestic and international digital payment solutions. In January 2023, the company partnered with a US-based marketplace for peer-to-peer loans, HelpPays, to gain access to global payment networks and expand disbursement options. With KyckGlobal’s cloud-based payments platform, HelpPays intended to simplify its user experience, allow users to select their preferred payment method, as well as allow international payees to receive payment in their local currency or in USD.