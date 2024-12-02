Dash raises USD 1.2 mln for m-payment platform

The current funding round brings the total seed capital raised by the US-based start up to USD 1.9 million.

Pay With Dash allows groups of friends to split and pay their bills at restaurants, bars and clubs via their smartphones. Users can check in at the restaurant and see their bill as they place their orders.

Dash has released an iOS update for Pay with Dash containing location-aware BLE, or Bluetooth Low Energy.

A back-end system called DASHBoard enables restaurant and venue owners to connect with consumer apps and patron data at the POS terminal. A stored credit system records payment details when the tab is opened.