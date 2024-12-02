Dash, Aircoins to power cryptocurrency treasure hunt in AR

By downloading the Aircoins app, users can hunt, collect and send Dash cryptocurrency worldwide alongside other Aircoins users in an AR environment. Anytime a user downloads the Aircoins app, there will be a random drop of coins, including Dash, around them. Users can then collect them by moving close to the coins and using their phones as an augmented reality tool.

In a first for the AR and crypto worlds, players will have the ability to pick up Dash currency in Aircoins AR environment, transfer it to any Dash-enabled crypto wallet in a quick transaction and use it at one of the 4,800+ retailers worldwide that accept Dash, cash out at one of the 700 ATMs, or move it into one of the many exchanges that trade Dash globally.

The Aircoins team is promoting usage of the withdrawal function by having full Dash coins appear in 10 major cities around the world for users to find. Initial cities are: New York, Amsterdam, Bangkok and Medellin. Dash and Aircoins will communicate the location of additional cities through their respective social channels (@Dashpay and @aircoins_App).