DaraPay partners Alipay to offer e-wallet services to Chinese tourists

Through this strategic partnership, the two partners are looking to integrate their respective systems with one another and offer the market a flexible, on-demand digital payment solution through which Chinese tourists can conveniently use during their visit to Cambodia.

With the system now in place, Alipay users are no longer required to withdraw cash or perform cross-app money transfer to make payments across the Kingdom. They can complete their purchases by scanning the special QR code available at DaraPay-enabled merchant partners.

DaraPay is a joint venture between Canadia Investment Holding (CIH) of Cambodia and Fullerton Financial Capital (FFC), a subsidiary of Fullerton Financial Holdings (FHH) of Singapore, for the purpose of operating a mobile wallet and payments business in Cambodia. DaraPay’s services include local money remittance, cash-in / cash out, utilities bill Payments, phone top up, bill payment, ecommerce payment, merchant payment, loan repayment, loan referral, payroll service, mobile wallet and other financial related products.