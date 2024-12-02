Daon to support Turkish bank authenticate clients with selfies

After building the IdentityX-powered app, the bank has seen almost 250,000 end users opt into “almost immediately”, according to FindBiometrics. The deployment was undertaken in collaboration with NTT Data, and, as the bank is committed to expanding the role of biometrics throughout its customers’ journeys and touch points, Daon plans to take IdentityX’s role even further.

Moreover, recently Daon announced that South Africa’s Capitec Bank had signed on for a multi-year partnership revolving around IdentityX; and while the platform has proven particularly appealing for customer authentication in the financial services sector, it also took a big step into civil ID earlier in 2018 through a partnership with the New Zealand government.