Daon selected by New Zealand gov for digital onboarding capabilities

Thus, its IdentityX Platform is now part of DIA’s highly innovative digital onboarding mobile app, RealMe Now, which enables customers to create an online verified identity, the company said. The app is currently available on iPhone 5s and above.

The app gives customers a single verified identity credential to prove who they are with participating New Zealand Government services and other private sector services online. Applying for the RealMe verified identity has previously required a New Zealand PostShop visit for face image capture using Daon´s retail outlet desktop software in order to complete the onboarding process.

The RealMe Now mobile app enables a citizen to accomplish identity verification essentially anywhere and at any time.