Daon reveals next-generation digital onboarding

Through its IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0, Daon aimed to build the most frictionless and fraud-resistant customer onboarding experience ever conceived. The new technology reduces abandonment and cuts operating costs, while satisfying the most stringent AML/KYC compliance mandates.

In IdentityX, Daon has created a ‘two-in-one’ platform for digital onboarding and omnichannel authentication, through which new customers can use their onboarding credentials to authenticate at any time in the future and across all digital and physical channels. IdentityX Digital Onboarding 2.0 introduces features including: