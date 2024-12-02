Danske first in Northern Ireland to launch open banking feature

Danske customers who have a personal current account with Santander can choose to view their Santander balances and transactions when they log on to Danske’s New Mobile Bank, giving them a clear view of their money without switching between apps.

More banks will be added in the coming months. In the UK, Barclays is the only other bank to offer account aggregation inside its mobile banking app. The new feature is enabled by industry-approved Open Banking technology. Open Banking lets customers authorise access securely without having to reveal their username or password to anyone other than their bank. It works using application programming interfaces (or APIs), the same technology that lets you book a hotel room using an online travel booking site, or to sign in to online accounts using Facebook.