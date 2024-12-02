Danske Bank starts wearable testing

This test will go live in October 2018, where Danske Bank customers in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will be able to try the new solution.

FastPay, which is a variant of a Mastercard direct debit card, comes with a starter box including a payment chip, a chip holder, and a wristband. Customers can decide where they install that chip.

The bank doesn’t have a launch date for the product, and has said it will be modifying it according to feedback.