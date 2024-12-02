Danske Bank selects Featurespace to boost fraud mitigation

Featurespace’s ARIC Fraud Hub was chosen as the appropriate solution to mitigate card fraud at the customer level in real time and across all channels, while also reducing the number of false positives.

The ARIC Fraud Hub, which is deployed in some of the largest banks, payment processors and merchant acquirers, uses machine learning to build and monitor individual behavioural profiles in real time to detect anomalies and prevent fraud across all payment methods and channels, as it occurs.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.