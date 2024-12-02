Danske Bank introduces anti-fraud and cyber-crime unit

The front-line team is meant to focus on educating its customer base and wider society about the complexity of new types of fraud. Also, it will focus on engaging with customers that fall victim to such attacks or who think they may be targeted.

As per the bank’s representatives, the new team brings together expertise in card, ATM, cheque, and payment fraud. As fraud and cyber-crime are growing threats to the customers, Danske Bank believes it is essential to understand the risks and be able to talk directly to experts if customers are targeted by a scam.