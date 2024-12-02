Danske Bank brings out digital Pocket Money

Pocket Money from Danske Bank consists of an app and a pocket money card for children as well as a new feature in Danske Bank’s new Mobile Banking app for parents. In the pocket money app, children can see when their pocket money is paid into their account and how their savings develop, while parents can use Mobile Banking to transfer money and keep an eye on their children’s pocket money. Children can then use the pocket money card for spending.

More than that, Pocket Money is a natural continuation of Danske Bank’s work to ensure financial literacy among children and young people. Over the years, Danske Bank has developed a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening children’s knowledge about money.