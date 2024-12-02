Danske Bank accused of laundering USD 8.3 bln for Estonian subsidiary

The bank investigation process started in 2017 when Danish daily Berlingske claimed that it had been behind the laundering of around USD 3.9 billion of dirty money from a string of Eastern European countries.

But after receiving bank statements from 20 companies with accounts in Danske Bank’s Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, the paper released recently reported that the real figure was actually more than twice that.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority is reviewing the information which appeared in Berlingske and it is in contact with its Estonian counterpart to discuss possible actions. Moreover, the banking group has acknowledged that its control over the Estonian branch has not been good enough and launched its own investigation into the matter in 2017. The results are expected in September 2018.