Dansk Supermarked Group to use Coupas Source-to-Pay solution

Dansk Supermarked Group (DSG), the largest retailer in Denmark, will implement Coupa across its corporate head office and its international retail chains. The solution will automate accounts payable invoice processing for millions of retail supplier invoices. DSG hopes that this will simplify the process of sourcing, buying and paying for goods and services.

The move alignes with DSG’s strategy of improving customer experience. The supermarket chain serves more than 9 million customers each week with groceries and everyday essentials, along with non-food products online.

Coupa Software is a cloud platform for business spend management (BSM) that helps customers maximise their spend under management to achieve significant cost savings and drive profitability.