Danish tax authorities to rein in Airbnb tax evaders

The move comes as several countries try to rein in Airbnb tax evaders. As a result, it will make it easier to spot tax evasion by homeowners renting out rooms and properties via the site. The Denmark deal will also include limiting the number of days an owner may list a property to 70 a year. Owners will be given a tax-free allowance of up to GBP 4,690 a year.

Airbnb had about 30,000 renters in Denmark in 2017 and more than 900,000 visiting users, the online publication continues. A typical Airbnb host in Denmark earned on average 1,825 GBP by sharing their space for 23 nights a year.

Moreover, German tax officials asked Airbnb to surrender all data on its country’s users to help track down tax evaders. And in China, the company has agreed to give to authorities the booking and passport details of people staying in Airbnb properties.