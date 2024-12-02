Danish bank to integrate PowaTag platform with mobile payments app

Under the partnership, Danske Bank is to build support for mobile commerce platform PowaTag into its MobilePay app, allowing two million Danes to order and pay for goods with their smartphones via ‘virtual boutiques’ generated by PowaTag Codes placed within print, broadcast and out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

The PowaTag platform will be integrated with the bank’s existing app — allowing MobilePay customers to use Powa’s mobile commerce functionalities with details already saved to the app.

More than 1,200 companies around the world have so far partnered with the platform created by Powa Technologies, valued last year at more than USD 2.6 billion, including L’Oreal USA, The Big Issue Foundation, Best Western and Miinto.

MobilePay is an app that enables peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers and mobile purchases in-store and online.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In recent news, Ingram Micro Asia has signed a deal with Powa Technologies to distribute the PowaPOS tablet-based POS hardware in Southeast Asia.