Danish accounting automation tool Roger raises USD 7.35 mln Series A

Among the investors can also be counted Silicon Valley Bank, Financial Venture Studio, BootstrapLabs, and Dan Wernikoff, former GM of QuickBooks and TurboTax, along with other angel investors.

Originally built in Denmark with Danish founders, Roger works on top of existing accounting software to automate financial processes like bill pay, approvals, receipt scanning, compliance and bookkeeping with simple workflows anyone can set up and manage. Customers range from small to mid-sized businesses from virtually any industry to bookkeeping and major accounting firms.

Roger founders previously founded Assemblage in 2011 and sold that business to Cisco Systems in 2014. After 3 years in Cisco’s collaboration business, working on Cisco Spark and Cisco’s next-gen collaboration portfolio, Roger was founded. The company previously raised a seed round of USD 2 mln from investors Financial Venture Studio, BootstrapLabs and multiple angel investors.