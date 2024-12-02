DANAOS, iMarine Software to integrate SeaProc eProcurement tool

DANAOS Web Enterprise Suite is a web-enabled maritime software suite that automates all the daily functions of any shipping company. Combining maritime domain knowledge with advanced technology expertise, DANAOS provides maritime software for the ship owner, ship manager, broker, operator, charterer or accountant. DANAOS’ web-enabled software solutions encompass the full spectrum of the shipping industry’s processes, addressing daily challenges, as stand-alone applications or as scalable integrated modules. Through the integration into the cloud-based SeaProc platform, DANAOS further enhances performance by drawing on SeaProc’s easy-to-use, full featured and cost-effective solution.

Sending requests for quotations, receiving quotes, transmitting purchase orders and processing invoices are made easier by DANAOS’ integration into SeaProc by handling all transactions internally. SeaProc also provides inventory, logistics and contract management, reporting and documentation for unprecedented accuracy, speed and enhanced reliability.

SeaProc is a source-to-receive cloud procurement solution powered by Amazon Web Services. SeaProc connects ship operators with over 50,000 vendors globally and provides a unified platform for managing and monitoring technical trading, contract management, e-invoicing, logistics, business reporting and trading rule management.