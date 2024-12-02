Danals BilltoMobile powers direct carrier billing for mGive

Danal, the parent company of BilltoMobile, enables consumers to use credit cards, prepaid cards, bank debit, carrier billing or other payment option. Using Danal’s mobile payments solution, consumers can make purchases at restaurants, convenience stores, mobile app stores, and retail shops using their mobile device.

In October 2013, China-based privately-owned online lottery provider 17wind has signed an exclusive contract with Danal to enable payments on 17wind website using Danal’s mobile payment solution.