Damart selects Worldline, Sparkow to support its ecommerce strategy

Based on Damart’s objectives, Worldline has designed and operates a customised ecommerce platform including the online payment services Sips, the ecommerce website with a tablet version providing content management and a business-oriented animation tool. The whole platform is supported with e-merchandising functionalities from Sparkow.

Worldline has developed and operates the Damart.fr website and the DamartSport.com one as well as the ecommerce platform of the Damartex group using its ecommerce solution incorporating its electronic payment solution.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a European and global player in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: merchant services, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services.

