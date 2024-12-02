DalPay implements CashU to tap into MENA

The CashU option opens the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to online sellers who can now accept this locally-preferred online payment method. With the CashU option, e-tailers can expand their reach into new regions and industries by accepting payments from customers regardless of their location, language, income or banking status.

CashU is a pre-paid payment service across the Middle East and North Africa, with considerable usage by customers belonging to the online game community and the MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) industry.

Although the global ecommerce marketplace is powered by online credit card payments, cash remains king for both online and offline transactions in the worlds most populous regions, such as in MENA and Asia, where only 2% of adults have a credit card, according to the World Bank.

Since 2006, DalPay Retail has enabled both new and established businesses to sell online internationally and expand into new markets. Its ecommerce features include hosted checkout in 24 languages and 150+ currencies, optional open source shopping carts, anti-fraud protection and toll-free billing support. Dedicated account managers provide each DalPay Retail business with customer service to ensure international compliance, fraud prevention and chargeback reduction.