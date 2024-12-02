Dalberry brings out three-fold solution for online merchants

Dalberry Core, Dalberry Cortex and Dalberry Assist form a blend of optimized routing, single integration, merchant oriented interface, risk and artificial intelligence algorithms.

With Dalberry Core, the company enables merchants to increase approval ratios through routing logic and optimization modules (Optimized Routing, PCI compliant Hosted Page, 3DS, Tokenization, Direct API).

Dalberry Cortex is the User Panel with built-in automated logic and integrated risk module that provide merchants with real-time data and reporting. This ensures compliance with acquirers’ thresholds, cost-savings on manual operations and fast business decisions.

Dalberry Assist brings timely dedicated support for merchants’ applications, onboarding documentation and account management.

Dalberry is a fintech company with a current portfolio of merchants from ecommerce, regulated gaming and corporate services.