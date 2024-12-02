Dains partners with Caple for SME loans

SMEs typically have difficulties raising money if they don’t have assets to put up as security to banks. That can mean they instead have to make personal guarantees or dilute their ownership by issuing equity.

Now, through this new partnership, Caple and Midlands-based Dains will help SMEs across the region access long-term unsecured debt finance of between GBP 500,000 and GBP 5 million.

Caple is the first in the UK to provide access to unsecured lending based on the future cash flows of the SME. The business requires no collateral or personal guarantees as security. Loans originated through Caple also complement existing bank lending.

Caple originates loans through a partner network of accountancy and business advisory companies such as Dains. The way it works is that Dains assesses the eligibility of its clients for funding, supported by Caple’s proprietary technology platform. It then prepares the business plans and financial forecasts, within the platform, that make the case for funding.