



By joining forces, DailyPay focuses on advancing its commitment to equipping daily workers with the tools that allow them to better perform at their jobs, while also serving their needs, preferences, and demands. Through its employer-sponsored earned wage access solution, the company intends to deliver benefits to both workers and employers, who are constantly encountering complexities in retaining talent. Additionally, by integrating DailyPay’s solution into WorkJam’s platform, the firm plans to optimise the employee experience while also allowing businesses to scale engagement and retention.











DailyPay and WorkJam’s plans and capabilities

By integrating DailyPay’s EWA solution into WorkJam’s platform, frontline workers are set to receive an all-in-one SuperApp experience, enabled by two participants in EWA and workforce management. On the other hand, employers are set to be able to utilise DailyPay’s platform to solidify their relationship with employees, scaling satisfaction and minimising turnover.



As a digital workforce platform, WorkJam was developed to augment frontline workforce management, with its tools allowing organisations to centralise employee communications, provide on-demand training, offer self-service scheduling, and manage tasks more effectively, via one app. The company serves the needs of industries with large frontline workforces, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution, with the firm mentioning clients like Shell, Ulta Beauty, and Kroger.





DailyPay’s expansion of earned wage access to SMEs in the US

Back in May 2024 , DailyPay announced that it scaled its capabilities by offering its earned wage access solution to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across the US. At that time, the company intended to utilise its existing relationships with management and fintech firms for the new offering, with additional partners being set to be announced in the future. DailyPay’s offering was intended to create a turn-key onboarding and SaaS-like experience for small businesses, allowing them to significantly reduce the sign-up process. After completing the enrolment process, SMEs could provide their employees with the financial wellness benefit of earned wage access that equipped them with choice and control over their earned pay.