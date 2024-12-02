DailyPay to offer earned wage access to SMEs across the US

DailyPay will leverage its existing relationships with management and fintech companies such as ADP and Acrisure for the new offering. New partners will be announced in the near future.

Research from the US Small Business Administration shows small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans, totalling 46.4% of private sector employees.











Augmenting payroll for small businesses and employees

DailyPay’s new offering will create a turn-key onboarding and SaaS-like experience for small businesses, enabling them to sign up in minutes. Once enrolled, millions of these small businesses will have the ability to offer their employees the financial wellness benefit of earned wage access that empowers them with choice and control over their earned pay.

With this financial flexibility, users can pay bills on time and avoid more expensive financial solutions to make ends meet. In fact, research from Employee Benefits News shows that 69% of users who previously paid late fees do this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.

Officials from DailyPay said their new offering to small businesses supports the company’s commitment to bringing their signature earned wage access product to everyone, everywhere. This is just the beginning of their expansion into meeting the needs of businesses of all sizes.





What does DailyPay do?

DailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and a prominent earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses its technology platform to help America’s employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace.