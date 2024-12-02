DailyPay launches its digital wallet

The DailyPay digital fills itself every day a user works, reflecting their pay balance in real time. As long as the user works for a company partnering with DailyPay, their usable DailyPay Balance is always growing, eliminating the traditional payday.

According to the company, with this solution employees are more likely to avoid payday loans or overdraft fees. DailyPay's research shows that employees who are less stressed are more engaged and productive at work.

This solution (formerly called the PayEx platform) creates a frictionless personal finance experience by connecting to over 6,000 financial institutions supporting any bank account, debit card or prepaid card. In addition, the DailyPay wallet allows customers to save money as they earn it and supports an array of capabilities including bill pay, investing, buying goods and services, and more.