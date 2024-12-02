



To further broaden its platform’s reach, DailyPay introduced International Remittances, which enables users to send money to family and friends globally in a more efficient and optimised manner. The launch comes shortly after DailyPay expanded its services into the UK, providing its EWA offering in the region and marking its first venture outside of the US. The move aligned with the company’s objective to make earned wage access more widely available. Initially, the service was set to be available to existing DailyPay clients operating in the UK.











Simplifying money transfers for customers

By leveraging the International Remittances feature, DailyPay users are set to be able to access and transfer their earnings, enabling them to send funds worldwide in a single app, without being required to wait for a scheduled payday. The newly launched feature is supported by the financial technology solution ReadyRemit by Brightwell1 and Visa Direct. In addition, International Remittances represents a new use case that expands the existing partnership between DailyPay and Visa, with the two companies working towards furthering the capabilities of real-time payments across borders.

Moreover, the solution is set to be available on DailyPay’s worktech platform which includes the DailyPay Visa Prepaid Card, Credit Health, and the firm’s earned wage access service, provided globally by employers as a financial wellness benefit. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from DailyPay underlined their company’s commitment to identifying new ways to make its platform relevant and user-friendly for customers and their everyday needs.

Before introducing the International Remittances tool, DailyPay launched a Savings feature within the Visa Prepaid Card, intending to support users in optimising their financial stability. Customers were set to be able to benefit from the ability to create savings goals and set aside funds as they earned them. Also, both DailyPay and Visa aimed to continue to focus on meeting the demands, needs, and preferences of clients and customers while prioritising compliance with regulatory requirements and laws of the financial industry.