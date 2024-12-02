DailyPay expands its platform





Following this announcement, DailyPay customers will have the possibility to stop waiting as long to get their federal tax refunds through the use of the company’s worktech platform. In order to benefit from the capability, they will need to simply direct their federal refund to their DailyPay Visa PrepaidCard to automatically get their refund up to 5 days early, for no cost.

The process of providing American customers with faster access to their tax refund in USD represents an important step in the company’s strategy of helping workers improve their financial stability. DailyPay will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on DailyPay’s platform expansion

DailyPay represents a company that leverages its technology platform in order to optimise the manner in which American employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This benefit gives workers the possibility to feel more motivated to work, while supporting their financial well-being outside their workplace.

According to the official press release, DailyPay's early-access federal tax refund offering is set to accelerate the growth of DailyPay’s platform, which already features the DailyPay Card with cash back offers, Credit Health, International Remittances, Savings feature, and the firm’s earned wage access solution. At the same time, the launch is expected to accelerate the company’s strategy of development, as well as its overall plan to offer customers an improved experience and overall optimised insights on how to remain financially stable.