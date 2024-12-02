



Through this move, DailyPay aims to better serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its multinational clients and partners and to offer On-Demand Pay to everyone, regardless of their location. The initiative comes as the second international expansion for the company, following its decision to extend its footprint into the UK in September 2024. At that time, DailyPay intended to roll out its Earned Wage Access (EWA) offering, enabling UK workers to better manage their finances through access to wages that they had earned.











When it comes to the Canadian market, DailyPay plans to focus on facilitating scaled financial control for employees while also supporting businesses in increasing retention, productivity, and worker satisfaction. Additionally, as it scales its services worldwide, the company underlined its commitment to serving the needs of daily workers to augment their daily time, maximise their pay, and develop opportunities for financial savings and growth.

Furthermore, DailyPay collaborates with employers across several industries, regardless of their size. Among its first clients in Canada, the company mentioned Hotel Equities, Sekure Payments Experts, Bamford Product, Kids & Company, and HGS. Through its solutions, the company aims to support its partners in optimising financial wellness and retention for their employees.





