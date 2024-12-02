DailyPay augments its wallet against overdraft and late fees

Company officials stated that they’ve enhanced their digital wallet so that workers can see how much they earn in real time. They added that most employees that have access to DailyPay will log in and check their daily balance eight times a week, compared to people checking their bank account twice a month, typically when they pay rent.

The Feature, called DailyPay Balance, was announced on 5 January 2022. DailyPay has offered participating employers the ability to allow workers to receive their wages earlier than every month or every two weeks. Through partnerships with 6,000 banking ‘endpoints’ or wage service partners, the company offers next-day wages for free.

DailyPay makes its revenue from the instant payment option, which lets users get wages on the same day for a fee of USD 2.99, according to the company.