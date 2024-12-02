Dafza launches B2B smart platform for free zones

The B2B commerce platform is called Dubai Blink and it is based on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and virtual business licenses. As one of Dubai 10X initiatives, the platform is meant to enable both global companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to set up digital businesses in Dubai free zones without the need to be physically there. Blink will be replacing the existing trade licensing solutions.

The Free Zone Council has accepted Dubai Airport Freezone Authority’s proposal to form a joint team from free zones to work with government entities in an integrated and interactive way on the project. According to The Free Zone Council representatives, this is expected to stimulate and grow foreign direct investment in Dubai and allow the free zones to operate more efficiently in the coming years.

Dubai Blink is supposed to speed up trade in free zones by providing solutions for companies to search for services and products, negotiate, and make purchases online through a unified platform using blockchain smart contracts and machine learning.