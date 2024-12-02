DadeSystems partners Fifth Third Bank to optimise digital services

The collaboration and launch of Fifth Third Expert AR is Fifth Thirds most recent business relationship with a financial technology company intended to bring optimized digital solutions to clients. Powered by DadeSystems DadePay solutions, Fifth Third Expert AR will offer intelligent invoice matching and payment re-association technology.

DadePay is an integrated suite of payment processing solutions that accelerates payment processing speed, increases operational efficiency, eliminates unnecessary fees and dramatically improves cash collection. The platform provides a single, enterprise-wide view of integrated receivables for any payment from any channel. DadePays algorithms assure the highest match rates in the industry, which increases efficiency and lowers overall processing costs.

Fifth Third Capital Holdings, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp, has also made an equity investment in DadeSystems. The company will use the investment funding to expand product engineering and support efforts.